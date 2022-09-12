The average gas price is $3.77 in the Berkshires, down 10 cents from last week

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County has dropped another 10 cents this week, while the average state price has fallen an additional 12 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires Monday was $3.77 per gallon, which is 3 cents lower than the state average. The average state price is 50 cents lower than a month ago, but still 72 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
The state average is 9 cents higher than the national average, which fell 7 cents to $3.71. Gas prices have fallen steadily throughout the summer. and national price is now at its lowest point since early March. The national price is 26 cents lower than last month, but 54 cents higher than a year ago.
The primary reason for this decline is the recent lower cost for oil, according to AAA Northeast
“This trend has helped pump prices fall steadily for three straight months and, with fall approaching, more markets could soon see prices drop toward or below $3 per gallon," said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
The average gas price in Berkshire County is still higher than in the rest of Western Massachusetts, where the average prices are $3.65 in Hampshire County, $3.59 in Franklin County and $3.56 in Hampden County. The average price remains above the $4 mark in only four of the state's 14 counties.