Gas prices continue to fall in the Berkshires and statewide, even as national price rises

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices continued to drop this week, with the average price in the Berkshires falling 9 cents and the state average dropping by 8 cents, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires is now $3.45 per gallon, while the state average has dropped to $3.49. The state average is 30 cents lower than the national average, which rose 7 cents this week to $3.79, the same price as a month ago.
The national average is 60 cents more than it was at this time last year. The state average is 46 cents lower than a month ago, but 39 cents higher than last year.
National gas prices vary widely by region.
“The regional differences in gas prices are stark at the moment, with prices here in the East still falling, prices on the West Coast hitting $6 a gallon and higher, while Texas and Gulf Coast states have prices dipping below $3 in some areas,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.