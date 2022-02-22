WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in Berkshire County and Massachusetts continued to go up this week, with the county price rising 4 cents, to $3.52 per gallon, and the state price jumping 5 cents, to $3.54, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in Massachusetts is 1 cent higher than the national average, which increased 5 cents this week.
The average price in Berkshire County remains the highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, along with Hampshire ($3.51) and Franklin ($3.50). The average price in Hampden County is $3.46, still the lowest among the state’s 14 counties.
Twelve of the state's counties now have average gas prices above $3.50.
The average state price is 18 cents higher than a month ago and 98 cents higher than at this time last year. The average national price is 21 cents higher than a month ago, and 90 cents higher than at this time last year.