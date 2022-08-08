<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Gas in Berkshire County is down to about $4.39 a gaillon as prices continue their two-month decline

Gas Prices (copy)

The average price of regular-grade gasoline dropped another 9 cents in the Berkshires over the past week, according to AAA Northeast.

 AP FILE PHOTO

BOSTON — Local and state gas prices continued on their almost two-month decline this week, with the average price in the Berkshires dropping another 9 cents and the average state price falling by 10 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.

The average price in Berkshire County was $4.39 per gallon on Monday, a drop of 18 cents over the past two weeks, and 69 cents since it reached a high of $4.99 the week of June 14. The state price has dropped to $4.37, which is 24 cents lower than two weeks ago.

The state price is still 16 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped 16 cents this week to $4.05.

