Gas in Berkshire County is down to about $4.39 a gaillon as prices continue their two-month decline

BOSTON — Local and state gas prices continued on their almost two-month decline this week, with the average price in the Berkshires dropping another 9 cents and the average state price falling by 10 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in Berkshire County was $4.39 per gallon on Monday, a drop of 18 cents over the past two weeks, and 69 cents since it reached a high of $4.99 the week of June 14. The state price has dropped to $4.37, which is 24 cents lower than two weeks ago.
The state price is still 16 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped 16 cents this week to $4.05.