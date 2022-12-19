Gas prices continued to decline in Berkshires, statewide as Christmas nears

WESTWOOD — With Christmas approaching, local motorists received an early gift Monday when the state's average gas price dropped another 10 cents, and the price in the Berkshires fell by 9 cents, according to AAA Northeast.
The Berkshire price has dropped to $3.44 per gallon, which is the same as the state average. The average state price is 28 cents less than a month ago, but 5 cents higher than it was at this time last year. However, the state price is 30 cents higher than the national average, which dropped another 12 cents this week to $3.14. The national average is 54 cents lower than a month ago and 16 cents less than last year.
The price in the Berkshires is the second highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, trailing only Hampshire County ($3.48).
“The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."