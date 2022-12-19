<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Gas prices continued to decline in Berkshires, statewide as Christmas nears

The average gas price in the Berkshires dropped another 9 cents this week, and is now the same as the average state price, AAA Northeast reported on Monday. 

WESTWOOD — With Christmas approaching, local motorists received an early gift Monday when the state's average gas price dropped another 10 cents, and the price in the Berkshires fell by 9 cents, according to AAA Northeast.

The Berkshire price has dropped to $3.44 per gallon, which is the same as the state average. The average state price is 28 cents less than a month ago, but 5 cents higher than it was at this time last year.  However, the state price is 30 cents higher than the national average, which dropped another 12 cents this week to $3.14. The national average is 54 cents lower than a month ago and 16 cents less than last year.

The price in the Berkshires is the second highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts, trailing only Hampshire County ($3.48).

“The cost of oil, gasoline's main ingredient, has been hovering in the low-to-mid $70s per barrel, and that's $50 less than the peak last Spring,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "Combined with low seasonal demand, gas prices could slide a bit more before leveling off."

