'Defying the odds,' gas prices remain level in Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in the Berkshires has remained the same for the second straight week, but there has been no change in the state gas price, too.
The Berkshire price remains at $3.75 per gallon, while the state price is a penny lower at $3.74, AAA Northeast reported Monday. The state price had dropped by 1 cent last week.
In the Berkshires, gas is 1 cent higher than a month ago and 2 cents lower than at this time last year. The state price is also 1 cent lower than a month ago, but 7 cents lower than last year.
“Pump prices in New England appear to be defying the odds at the moment, despite the surge in the cost of oil,” said AAA Northeast senior spokesman Mark Schieldrop. “Rising oil prices, higher demand and tighter supply could push pump prices higher at least until hurricane season is over.”
The state price is 9 cents lower than the national average, which has increased 2 cents to $3.83. The national average is 1 cent lower than a month ago and 10 cents more than last year.