Gas prices have dropped another 2 cents in the Berkshires and statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in both Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts fell 2 cents this week, AAA Northeast reported Tuesday.
The Berkshire price is now $3.36 per gallon, a penny more than the state average. The state average is 33 cents lower than a month ago and 3 cents less than at this time last year. The Berkshire price has dropped 8 cents in the last two weeks.
The state average is 13 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped another 12 cents this week to $3.10. The national average is 20 cents lower than a month ago and 6 cents lower than last year. The national average for 2022 was $3.96, according to AAA Northeast.
Gas in the Berkshires remains higher than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts. It's slightly more expensive than in Hampshire County ($3.34), but much more than in Hampden County ($3.20), or in Franklin County ($3.17). Gas in Litchfield County, Conn., located south of the Berkshires, is $3.14 this week, which is only 3 cents lower than the average price in the state of Connecticut.