Gas prices are down 4 cents in the Berkshires, and statewide, this week

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices continued to drop this week, with the average prices in the Berkshires and the state, each falling by 4 cents, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The average price in the Berkshires has dropped to $3.38 per gallon, while the state price is $3.42. The state price is 8 cents higher than a month ago, and 11 cents lower than at this time last year.
The state price is also 3 cents lower than the national average, which has fallen 6 cents this week to $3.41. The national average is 13 cents higher than a month ago, and 7 cents more than last year.
“Drivers may have a little more in their wallets as we head toward Valentine's Day,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire, "and if gas demand and oil costs remain low, drivers will likely see pump prices drop through next week."
According to new data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dipped slightly from 8.49 million to 8.43 million barrels per day last week. The current gas demand rate is approximately 700,000 barrels per day lower than the rate during the first week of February 2022, helping to explain the decline in prices.