Gas prices down another 5 cents in the Berkshires, 3 cents statewide

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices have continued to decline this week, with the average price in the Berkshires dropping by 5 cents and the state average falling another 3 cents, according to AAA Northeast.
The average price in the Berkshires is now $3.31 per gallon, a penny lower than the average state price of $3.32. The state price is 27 cents lower than a month ago, and 5 cents lower than at this time last year.
The national price is lower than the average price in both the Berkshires and the state of Massachusetts, but has jumped 7 cents this week to $3.28. The recent increases in gas prices caused by frigid weather and robust holiday road travel may be ending. The national average price has risen daily since Christmas Eve when it was $3.09, but the steam may have run out as pump prices flattened and then fell by a penny over the weekend.
“As we head toward February, pump prices will likely dip, barring any jolt in the global oil market,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. "But it is still possible that the national average prices we saw heading into Christmas may have been the lows for this winter."
The national average is 3 cents lower than a month ago, and 2 cents less than last year.