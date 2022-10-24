Gas prices drop an average of 2 cents this week across Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — Following two weeks of increases, the state's average gas price has dropped two cents this week, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The state price is now $3.58 per gallon, 3 cents higher than the average price in Berkshire County, which on Monday was $3.55. The state average is also 2 cents lower than a month ago, but 23 cents higher than at this time last year.
The national average fell 9 cents this week to $3.79. The national average has dropped daily since Oct. 11, primarily due to lower oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.
The national average is 9 cents higher than a month ago, and 41 cents more than last year.
“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden Administration's plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire "This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefitting drivers and their wallets."