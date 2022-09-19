Gas prices dropped by double digits last week in the Berkshires

WESTWOOD — The average gas prices in Berkshire County and Massachusetts both fell by double digits this week, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
In the Berkshires, the average price fell 14 cents to $3.63 per gallon, while the average state price dropped 12 cents to $3.68. The state price is 52 cents lower than a month ago, but 58 cents higher than at this time last year.
The state price is 1 cent higher than the national average, which has dropped 4 cents this week to $3.67 However, the national average experienced its smallest weekly decline in months. That may signal that the streak of daily falling national average gas prices, approaching 100 days, is nearly over, according to AAA Northeast.
“All streaks have to end at some point, and the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen $1.34 since its peak in mid-June,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross. “But there are big factors tugging on global oil prices — war, COVID, economic recession, and hurricane season. All this uncertainty could push oil prices higher, likely resulting in slightly higher pump prices.”
The national average is 24 cents lower than a month ago, but 48 cents more than last year.
Gas in the Berkshires is still more expensive than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts, where the average prices range from $3.48 to $3.57.