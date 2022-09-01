<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
As Labor Day weekend approaches, gas prices are at their lowest point since early March

Gas prices are expected to be 20 percent lower on Labor Day weekend than they were on Independence Day, according to GasBuddy.

Heading into Labor Day weekend, gas prices nationally are expected to be 20 percent lower than they were on Independence Day and at their lowest level overall since March 3, according to GasBuddy.

As of Thursday, the average national price was $3.82 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

“As the sun sets on summer, gas prices are in far more familiar territory and could continue to decline well into fall, barring major disruptions from hurricanes and the likes," said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis.

In Massachusetts, the state's average gas price had dropped an additional 10 cents this week to $4.06 as of  Monday, but had fallen even further to $4.00 as of Thursday, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price in Berkshire County Thursday was $3.96.

