Gas prices drop slightly in the Berkshires and statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in both Berkshire County and the state of Massachusetts has dropped slightly this week, AAA Northeast reported on Monday
The average local price dropped 6 cents to $3.74 per gallon, while the state price fell 5 cents to $3.76. The state prices is 5 cents higher than a month ago and 34 cents higher than at this time last year.
The state price is also 22 cents higher than the national average, which has dropped 12 cents this week to $3.54. The national price is 22 cents higher than a month ago, and 15 cents more than last year.
“The cost of fuel has edged lower on fears of economic slowdowns around the globe," said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.