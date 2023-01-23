Gas prices tick back up in the Berkshires, and across Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price has jumped 7 cents this week, while the average price in the Berkshires is up 5 cents from two weeks ago, AAA Northeast reported Monday.
The Berkshire price has increased to $3.36 per gallon, while the state price is a penny higher at $3.37. The average state price is 2 cents lower than a month ago but a penny higher than at this time last year.
The state's average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which jumped 12 cents this week to $3.42. The national average is 33 cents higher than a month ago, and 10 cents more than last year.
“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”