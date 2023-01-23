<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gas prices tick back up in the Berkshires, and across Massachusetts

Gas prices photo

The average gas price in Berkshire County has jumped 5 cents in the past two weeks to $3.36 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

 AP FILE PHOTO

WESTWOOD — The state's average gas price has jumped 7 cents this week, while the average price in the Berkshires is up 5 cents from two weeks ago, AAA Northeast reported Monday.

The Berkshire price has increased to $3.36 per gallon, while the state price is a penny higher at $3.37. The average state price is 2 cents lower than a month ago but a penny higher than at this time last year.

The state's average gas price is 5 cents lower than the national average, which jumped 12 cents this week to $3.42. The national average is 33 cents higher than a month ago, and 10 cents more than last year.

“Gas prices are up as crude oil prices have risen to levels not seen since mid-November thanks to expectations that cooling inflation will spike demand in the United States and China’s economy bounces back from COVID-related shutdowns,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Even though national crude inventories have rebounded and are now substantially above average, some of the surplus is due to a drop in refinery output in recent weeks.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all