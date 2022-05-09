Gas prices have jumped 16 cents a gallon in Berkshire County over the past week

WESTWOOD — The high cost of crude oil has caused gas prices to soar both locally and regionally this week, with the average state price reaching a record high, according to AAA Northeast.
The average gas price in Berkshire County has leaped 16 cents to $4.31 per gallon this week, while the state's average price has jumped 18 cents to a record high $4.39 per gallon. The state price is 7 cents highest than the national price, which has jumped 20 cents in the last two weeks, and is now just a penny shy of the record high of $4.33 that was set on March 11.
The increase is due primarily to the high cost of crude oil, which was hovering near $100 a barrel last week and is now closing in on $110.
"With the cost of oil accounting for more than half of the pump price, more expensive oil means more expensive gasoline,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
After dropping 19 cents during the first three weeks of April to $4.04, the Berkshire County gas price has now jumped 27 cents over the last three weeks. But it is no longer the highest among the four counties of Western Massachusetts. That honor this week belongs to Hampshire County, where the average price is $4.35, a cent higher than in Franklin County. The price in Hampden County is the same as in the Berkshires.
The state price has risen 27 cents from a month ago, and is a $1.54 higher than at this time last year. The state's price is also two cents higher than the price in Rhode Island and 7 cents higher than in Connecticut. Gas prices in both those states rose 19 cents this week.
The national gas price has risen 13 cents this week, is 20 cents higher than a month ago and is a $1.36 more than last year.