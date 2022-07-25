Gas prices continue to fall in the Berkshires, and across Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — Local and state gas prices continued their downward trend this week, with the average price in the Berkshires falling 13 cents and the average state price 11 cents, AAA Northeast reported on Monday.
The average Berkshire price is now $4.48 per gallon, 51 cents lower than the high of $4.99 that was reached the week of June 14.
The average state price has dropped to $4.52 per gallon, which is 42 cents less than a month ago, but $1.50 higher than at this time last year. The average state price is 17 cents higher than the national average, which also dropped 17 cents this week to $4.35.
The price in the Berkshires is much higher than in the three other counties in Western Massachusetts, where the average prices range from $4.27 to $4.35. According to AAA Northeast, Berkshire County's proximity to New York state compared to the rest of Western Massachusetts is one reason why the price in the Berkshires is higher. The average price in Columbia and Rennsselaer counties in New York, which both border on the Berkshires, is also $4.52 this week, while the average price in New York's Capital Region is $4.51, according to AAA Northeast
Nationally, lackluster demand for gas and lower oil prices have led to the continued fall of prices at the pump, as oil and gasoline prices remain in the mid-$90s per barrel. The price of gas nationally has now fallen every day since June 14.
This week's national price is 55 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.20 more than last year.