Gas prices keep falling in the Berkshires, statewide

WESTWOOD — The average gas price in Berkshire County has dropped seven cents, and the average state price 12 cents this week, AAA Northeast reported on Tuesday
In Berkshire County the average price has dropped to $4.61 per gallon, 38 cents less than when it hit a high of $4.99 the week of June 14. The average state price of $4.62 is 39 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.60 higher than at this time last year.
The steady decline is due to lower domestic demand for gasoline at the pump and a much lower global price for oil. The cost of a barrel of oil is in the mid-$90s, down from around $110 two weeks ago.
The average price in the Berkshires is much higher than in the three other counties of Western Massachusetts, where it is below $4.50.
The state price is 13 cents higher than the national average, which fell 18 cents this week to $4.49 a gallon. The average national price is 49 cents lower than a month ago, but $1.33 more than last year.