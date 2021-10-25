Gas prices rise another 8 cents a gallon in one week here in Massachusetts

BOSTON — Motorists in the Berkshires and across the state took a hit to the wallet Monday, when the average gas price rose another 8 cents a gallon.
The state's average gas price is now $3.35 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast's weekly survey, released Monday. Last week, the average price hit its highest level since September 2014, when it jumped 9 cents to $3.27.
The average gas price in Berkshire County rose 7 cents this week to $3.33 per gallon.
The average state gas price is now 26 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.25 higher than it was at this time last year. Yet, it is still 3 cents lower than the national average, which jumped 6 cents to $3.38 a gallon this week. The national average is 20 cents higher than a month ago, and $1.22 higher than at this time last year. Nationally, gas prices have risen for 27 consecutive days
According to AAA, the recent increase is due to higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, in addition to elevated crude oil prices, as global oil production remains below pre-pandemic levels.
"With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but supply is tight," said AAA spokeswoman Mary Maguire.
Total domestic gasoline stocks dropped by 5.4 million barrels last week, while demand increased from 9.19 million barrels per day to 9.63 million, according to the Energy Information Administration.