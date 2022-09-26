Despite a recent uptick nationally, gas prices are still falling in the Berkshires and across Massachusetts

WESTWOOD — The average national gas price has risen slightly this week, but the state and local prices have continued to drop.
The average price in the Berkshires has dropped 9 cents from last week to $3.54 per gallon, while the average state price has fallen 11 cents to $3.57, AAA Northeast reported Monday. Gas in the Berkshires has dropped 23 cents in the past two weeks.
The state price is 53 cents lower than a month ago, but 58 cents higher than it was at this time last year.
While prices locally continue to fall, some parts of the country are seeing increases. Low domestic demand as fewer drivers fuel up and much lower oil prices have helped to blunt some of the impact. On Friday, the price of oil slipped below $80 a barrel for the first time since January, primarily due to fears of a recession-led global economic slowdown.
The national price has risen 5 cents from last week to $3.72. It is still 14 cents lower than a month ago, but 54 cents higher than last year