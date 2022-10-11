WESTWOOD — Following 16 weeks of falling gas prices both locally and regionally, the trend has reversed itself.
The average price in the Berkshires jumped 7 cents to $3.52 per gallon this week, while the state price has risen by 10 cents to $3.58, AAA Northeast reported Tuesday. The average state price had declined every week since June 13 when it hit an all-time high of $5.04.
The state price is still 23 cents lower than a month ago, but is 40 cents higher than at this time last year. The state price is also 34 cents lower than the national average, which rose another 12 cents this week to $3.92. The national average is 21 cents higher than a month ago, and 65 cents more than last year.
“The announced plans by OPEC+ to cut production certainly had an impact on oil prices, but that alone wouldn’t account for the increases we are seeing locally this week,” said AAA Northeast spokeswoman Mary Maguire. “Inventories are somewhat low, and low supplies lead to higher prices at the pump.”