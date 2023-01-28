Gastroenterologist Dr. Mark J. Sterling joins Berkshire Medical Center provider practice

PITTSFIELD — Dr. Mark J. Sterling, a board certified and fellowship trained gastroenterologist, has been appointed to the medical staff of Berkshire Medical Center and the provider staff of Gastroenterology Professional Services of BMC, according to Berkshire Health Systems.
He previously worked at Tufts Medical Center for six years. He has served as director of endoscopic ultrasound at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, and as chief of gastrointestinal endoscopy and director of gastroenterology service at UMDNJ-University Hospital in Newark, N.J.
Sterling is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology, and fellowship trained in gastroenterology at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center/Faulkner Hospital in Boston, and in advanced endoscopy/gastroenterology at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio.
He received his medical degree from New York Medical College and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester.