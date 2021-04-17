BENNINGTON, Vt. — Dr. David L. Furman, a board-certified gastroenterologist, has joined Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Putnam Medical Group.
Furman, board certified in gastroenterology by the American Board of Internal Medicine, specializes in comprehensive treatment of the digestive system, with a particular focus on neuro-gastroenterology, and chronic conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome, gastroesophageal reflux and chronic abdominal pain syndromes.
Furman, a native New Englander who has been practicing in the Philadelphia area, received his medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, then served for 11 years as an officer and physician in the U.S. Navy. Furman also has served as an assistant professor of medicine at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences in Bethesda, Md.
He served in Afghanistan in 2012-13.