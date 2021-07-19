Daylana Ervin-Parker, the director of budget and supplier diversity at Blue Cross Blue Shield, will be the keynote speaker when the Gateway Cities Innovation Institute holds its leadership summit at 10 a.m. Thursday. Pittsfield is one of the state's Gateway Cities.
Ervin-Parker will share insights into what private companies can do to foster opportunities for businesses of color. A panel discussion on how Gateway Cities can grow their economies by investing in entrepreneurs of color also will take place, along with a question-and-answer session.
Registration: tinyurl.com/3zcypk67.