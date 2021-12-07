NORTH ADAMS — Gencores, which makes ultra-high-performance foam cores, was chosen by a panel of judges to be the winner of Lever’s Berkshire Sustainability Challenge on Dec. 3.
The Boston-based company was awarded a $20,000 Lever Innovation Grant to support the development of its new innovations.
Gencores’ foam cores can be manufactured at scale and help companies shed 900 pounds of steel per vehicle, which increases efficiency by 40 percent.
The Berkshire Sustainability Challenge, supported by the Massachusetts Clean Energy Center, also offered a $3,500 scholarship to each of the five other finalists, which included SolaBlock, which has an office in Pittsfield.