PITTSFIELD — General Dynamics Mission Systems, Big Y Foods and United Aircraft Technologies of Pittsfield are among the 14 Massachusetts companies that have been selected by MassEcon as regional finalists for the 18th annual Team Massachusetts Economic Impact Awards.
General Dynamics Mission Systems has a facility in Pittsfield, but the company is nominated in the Greater Boston region where it has five other offices. Big Y is headquartered in Springfield, but operates four markets and two gas/convenience stores in the Berkshires. Big Y and UAT were among the three finalists that were nominated from the state’s West region.
On Nov. 23, the finalists will virtually present one-two minute pitch to a panel of judges and business leaders describing their growth in the commonwealth.
Finalists compete on a regional basis in the West, Central, Southeast, Northeast, and Greater Boston areas. From the pool of finalists, gold, silver, and bronze winners will be selected by region. The winners from each of the five regions will be announced in advance of the awards event on April 7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.