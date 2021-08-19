PITTSFIELD — General Dynamics Mission Systems has donated 15 brand new Microsoft HoloLens Commercial Suite mixed reality headsets to the new augmented/virtual and mixed reality simulation lab at the Berkshire Innovation Center. Valued at $5,000 per set, the headsets are the first fully self-contained holographic computer running Windows 10. They are completely untethered.
The BIC opened the lab earlier this year with grant support from the Mass. Development Collaborative Workspace program. The lab seeks to provide industry and academic partners the ability to explore and develop applications for skills assessment, employee training, student education, and applied research in augmented reality, mixed reality and virtual reality technologies in a variety of areas.