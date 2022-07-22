Pittsfield unit of General Dynamics lands $273 million contract to keep building submarine missile control systems

PITTSFIELD — For more than six decades, General Dynamics has helped to arm submarines for warfare. A new quarter-billion-dollar contract ensures that work will continue, largely in Pittsfield, solidifying the company’s local employment.

The U.S. Department of Defense this month awarded a $272.9 million contract to General Dynamics Mission Systems.

The six-year agreement, with the U.S. Navy’s Strategic Systems Programs office, will be used to develop, produce and install firing systems in the new Columbia and Dreadnought classes of submarines.

The major defense contract is the second for the Pittsfield division, the company says.

Carlo Zaffanella, vice president and general manager of General Dynamics Mission Systems, said the new contract, which runs through 2028, will provide support for submarines that are “of strategic importance to our nation and our allies.”

“General Dynamics has been supporting previous submarine programs for more than 65 years,” he said in a statement.

In 2017, General Dynamics landed a $5.1 billion design contract for the new Columbia submarines, according to the publication Defense News. The submarines are being designed by the company's Electric Boat division in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

In addition to supporting the development of the submarines, the new contract will pay for work to upgrade strategic ballistic missile systems already in use on deployed submarines both in the U.S. and in the United Kingdom.

Nearly 80 percent of the work will be performed in Pittsfield, the defense department said.

The money awarded this month, according to the Pittsfield division, relates to work on behalf of the U.S. Navy's second and third Columbia-class submarine and the third Dreadnought class submarine in the U.K.

The defense department said that 79 percent of the work will be done in Pittsfield, followed by this breakdown of work elsewhere: Groton, Conn., 7 percent; Kings Bay, Ga., 4 percent; Bangor, Wash., 4 percent; in the U.K., 4 percent; and in Quonset Point, R.I., 2 percent.

The Columbia class of submarines is costing the U.S. government roughly $110 billion for an initial order of vessels that are expected to be in service for 50 years. According to trade publications, the new class of submarine will be longer and heavier than the Ohio class it replaces, but carry fewer nuclear missiles.

General Dynamics Mission Systems, based in Fairfax, Va., has about 13,000 employees around the world.

General Dynamics as a whole has more than 100,000 works worldwide. It reported revenues of $38.5 billion in 2021.