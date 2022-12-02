Getting a feel for the Berkshires, Nissan dealership's new owners hit the ground running

Business writer
Haddad Motor Group sold its West Housatonic Street Nissan dealership on Wednesday to Team Auto Group.
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.
Tony Dobrowolski's main focus is on business reporting. He came to The Eagle in 1992 after previously working for newspapers in Connecticut and Montreal. He can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.