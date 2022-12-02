<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Getting a feel for the Berkshires, Nissan dealership's new owners hit the ground running

Outside the dealership customers get ready to test drive a car

Haddad Motor Group sold its West Housatonic Street Nissan dealership on Wednesday to Team Auto Group.
Modal

Tony Dobrowolski can be reached at tdobrowolski@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6224.

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all