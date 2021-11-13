DALTON — Erica Girgenti has been named executive director of Sugar Hill Assisted Living by the facility’s parent company, BaneCare Management of Braintree.
Girgenti, born and raised in Adams, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the campus, overseeing all departments and general management responsibilities.
Girgenti holds an undergraduate degree in social work and a master’s degree in human services.
In her former role as director of the Adams Council on Aging, Girgenti spent the past decade serving her community through public service. Before that, she held positions as a social worker, psychological therapist and various supervisory roles in the aging industry.
She has been a board member of the Massachusetts COA Advisory Board, Adams Housing Authority Board, Elder Services Advisory Board, Northern Berkshire Community Coalition and Age Friendly Berkshires.