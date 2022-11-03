<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Girl Scouts receive $10K from TD Charitable Foundation for financial literacy program

The Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts, which has offices in Holyoke and Worcester, has received a $10,000 grant from the TD Charitable Foundation in support of a new program, “On Your Own: Financial Literacy for Girls.”

Girls Scouts logo

The grant will provide a free badge program to all Girl Scouts designed to empower them to control their financial futures.

All participants will complete age-appropriate activities to gain real-world money management skills. 

The program is available to all Girl Scout members from kindergarten through 12th grade. Information/registration: www.gscwm.org.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all