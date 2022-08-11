Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center nets $176,000 from state to improve facility

PITTSFIELD — The Gladys Allen Brigham Community Center has received a $176,000 grant from the state for improvements to its facility.
It was one of 17 facilities across the state to share in a total of $3.9 million in Early Education and Out-of-School Time capital improvement grants, according to the state Department of Early Education and Care.
These capital grants support major renovations and construction projects at facilities that serve primarily low-income families to expand capacity and improve the quality of learning environments.
“Investments in childcare facilities are an effective means of strengthening the early education and care system, in order to ensure high quality and sufficient capacity to meet the needs of working parents and employers,” said Education Secretary James Peyser in prepared remarks.
“It is a critical time to invest in our early education and care programs,” said Early Education and Care Acting Commissioner Amy Kershaw. “These investments will not only help ensure our children, and their teachers, spend time in high-quality and dynamic learning environments, but will also support essential capacity at programs across the Commonwealth so that more families can go to or return to work."