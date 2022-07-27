Good Neighbor Energy Fund available during summer months

CANTON — The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which provides fuel assistance for families in temporary financial difficulty during the winter, is also available to eligible individuals and families during the summer months for cooling needs.
The program is administered by the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division pays the energy provider directly for households whose gross income falls between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels.
Those seeking to receive assistance with the payment of a home energy expense should visit a local Salvation Army Community Center. A list of Salvation Army locations is available at magoodneighbor.org. Information on how to apply for the fund is also available at the website, or by calling 800-262-1320.