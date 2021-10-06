The Massachusetts Good Neighbor Energy Fund, which helps families and individuals impacted by a temporary crisis, like COVID-19 or a loss of a job, and who don’t qualify for federal or state assistance with the payment of their home energy expenses, is currently open to all eligible households. This campaign year’s fund disbursement is $500 per household per heating season
The Good Neighbor Energy Fund’s 37th annual “Give The Gift of Warmth” campaign’s goal is to raise $500,000 and assist more than 1,000 households.
The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division, which administers the fund for the sponsoring energy companies, pays the energy provider directly for households whose gross income falls between 60 and 80 percent of the state’s median income levels.
Application information: 800-262-1320 in area code 413; 800-334-3047 in area codes 508, 617, 781 or 978.