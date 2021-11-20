PITTSFIELD — Cindy Brightly has been appointed director of human resources at Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont, which is based in Pittsfield.
Brightly most recently served as human resources generalist and training coordinator for Crane Stationery in North Adams. She received the Northern Berkshire United Way’s “Outstanding Campaign Coordinator” award in 2018.
Brightly holds an associate degree in applied science from Columbia Greene Community College, is a certified corporate trainer, and is a graduate of the Columbia County Leadership Program. She resides in Pittsfield with life partner Roger Denat.