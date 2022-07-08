Goodwill Industries promotes retail, finance directors

PITTSFIELD — Karen Harrington has been promoted to director of retail operations, northern territory, and Mary Killeen to director of finance by Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont, which is based in Pittsfield.
Harrington has been the manager of Goodwill’s retail store in Bennington, Vt. since 2015. She oversees operations at Goodwill’s store in North Adams and in Rutland, Vt., and is a member of the team that is working on the July reopening of Goodwill’s flagship store in Pittsfield.
Prior to joining Goodwill, the Bennington native was employed at the Bennington Museum for 22 years, including 16 years as administrative assistant to the executive director.
Killeen, a native and resident of Pittsfield, joined Goodwill in 2020 as senior accountant. She holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Stonehill College.
In her new role as director of finance, Killeen will oversee all the day-to-day financial aspects of Goodwill’s operations, as well as short- and long-term planning for the nonprofit organization.
Killen previously worked at WCVB-TV in Boston and in television production at Boston-based Metromedia Producers. She owned and operated The Bookshelf, a former secondhand bookstore in Pittsfield, for 20 years, and served as an IndyCar Series timing and scoring official for eight years.