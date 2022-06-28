PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has been awarded a $25,000 grant from the Feigenbaum Foundation that will be applied toward the cost of replacing the roof at Goodwill’s headquarters, warehouse and training center at 158 Tyler St. in Pittsfield.
The roof is leaking in a number of places and has been an ongoing challenge that has significantly limited the amount of usable space in the building, according to Goodwill’s president and CEO David Twiggs.
Earlier this year the nonprofit organization was awarded $200,000 for infrastructure improvements by the city of Pittsfield through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Those funds will also be put towards the cost of the roof replacement, which is estimated to cost $400,000.