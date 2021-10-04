PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has received a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities for its supported employment services. CARF accreditation has been the recognized benchmark of quality health and human services for more than 50 years.
In issuing the accreditation, CARF commended Goodwill’s leadership team and its vast knowledge of the organization’s retail stores, service provision, fiscal responsibility, and the CARF standards.
Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has also recently been awarded the 2021 GuideStar Gold Seal for Transparency from Candid. Goodwill’s GuideStar profile is available at https://www.guidestar.org/profile/04-2207791.
David Twiggs, who has been president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont since 2017, has been recognized by Goodwill Industries International, Inc. as a certified executive. The certificate was awarded to Twiggs based on his ongoing commitment to continuing education and leadership development in the organization that he leads.