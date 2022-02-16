PITTSFIELD — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont has received a $15,000 grant from Berkshire Bank that will be applied to projects geared toward increasing visibility, accessibility and recruitment for the nonprofit’s workforce-development programs.
With the money, Goodwill will develop a series of videos about its programs that benefit underserved people in low-income families who face challenges in entering or reentering the workforce.
The videos, which the organization hopes to produce with a local videographer, will focus on the three key courses in Goodwill’s workforce-development programs: customer service, employability skills and custodial training.
The grant also will assist Goodwill in increasing visibility for its website, goodwill-berkshires.org, through the implementation of enhanced search engine optimization — the art and science of getting pages to rank higher in search engines.