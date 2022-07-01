NORTH ADAMS — Anne Goodwin, a biology professor at Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, has received a course of distinction award from the Massachusetts College Online consortium.
She was one of fewer than 30 recipients from state campuses across Massachusetts to be recognized at the 17th annual MCO Conference on eLearning, which was held virtually last month.
The Course of Distinction awards are given annually to recognize excellence in design and delivery of online and hybrid courses across multiple categories. Goodwin designed and taught nutrition for healthy living as an asynchronous, fully-online course.
Goodwin is the second faculty member in MCLA's biology department in the last three years to earn recognition for outstanding online course design.
MCLA is one of 24 public state higher education institutions that belongs to the Massachusetts Massachusetts Colleges Online consortium.