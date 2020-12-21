The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has recalled 92,206 pounds of Lean Cuisine baked chicken meal products made by Nestle Prepared Foods and an undetermined amount of heat-treated, not shelf-stable, frozen meat and poultry products made by Perfect Pasta.
The Lean Cuisine products are being recalled because of possible foreign matter contamination — specifically, pieces of white hard plastic. The products from Perfect Pasta are being recalled because they were produced without the benefit of federal inspection.
The baked chicken meal products were produced and packaged Sept. 2 Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Nestle Prepared Foods at 800-993-8625.
Perfect Pasta produced various packages of frozen meat and poultry products from December 2018 to this month.
Consumers can contact Quality Assurance Director Connie DeMarco and Quality Assurance Manager Paul Novak at 630-543-8300.