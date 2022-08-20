Wahconah's Catherine Grady selected to participate in externship program

DALTON — Catherine Grady, the career and internship coordinator at Wahconah Regional High School, was one of 15 people from across the state selected to participate in the Associated General Contractors of Massachusetts' second annual Building Advancement Externship Program for STEAM educators and academic leaders. The event took place Aug. 15-19.
The program aims to provide lasting relationships with participating externs to help them advocate for commercial construction as a highly rewarding career choice for their students. This year's program attracted 80 applicants. The externship program is structured to correct long-standing misconceptions about construction.
The weeklong immersive program included a study of the business of commercial construction, an overview of field training and safety programs, and in-depth information on project management and industry innovations.