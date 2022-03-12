Grant elected to MountainOne’s board

NORTH ADAMS — Former Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts’ president Mary Grant has been elected to MountainOne’s board of trustees. She has also been elected as a director of MountainOne Bank, which is a subsidiary of the MountainOne holding company.
Grant, who has nearly 30 years of experience in public higher education, is currently president of Massachusetts College of Art and Design.
She has also previously served as chancellor of the University of North Carolina, Asheville, as president of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate in Boston, and as senior administrative fellow for civics and social justice at Bridgewater State University, leading the Martin Richard Institute for Social Justice and serving as co-chair of the president’s Special Task Force on Racial Justice.
Grant, who lives in Scituate, holds a doctorate from the Heller School for Social Policy and Management at Brandeis University; a master’s degree in public affairs from University of Massachusetts, Boston; a bachelor’s degree in sociology from MCLA/North Adams State College, and an honorary doctorate from Williams College.