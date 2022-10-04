Grants available for projects that preserve veterans’ history in Massachusetts

BOSTON — The Secretary of State’s Office and the Massachusetts State Historical Records Advisory Board are offering a new round of funding for matching grants to preserve objects, sites, and document collections that are significant to the history and experiences of military veterans in the Commonwealth.
The program is open to Massachusetts municipalities and nonprofit organizations, such as libraries, historical societies and commissions, museums, schools and universities. Grants provide state matching funds of up to 50 percent of a project’s total cost, and applicants can apply for up to $15,000 per project.
Eligible projects must be relevant to veterans and their military encounters, and may include: preservation or digitization of historic documents and photographs; increased access to archival collections; oral history projects; renovation, rehabilitation, restoration or enhancement of existing monuments or memorials; and proposals to construct new markers for historically significant sites. Planning projects will also be considered.
Applicants are asked to submit a letter of intent by Nov. 6. Applicants who submit satisfactory letters of intent will be invited to submit a full application.
Questions: shrab@sec.state.ma.us. Applications/information: www.sec.state.ma.us/arc/.