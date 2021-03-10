BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Grateful Bennington Fund, a community effort led by Southwestern Vermont Health Care to support the health system’s plan to acquire and sustain the former Southern Vermont College property, received more than $566,000 in donations, well above its $500,000 goal. Donations were received during the month of February.
SVHC, the parent company of Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, acquired the former college campus in December. Donations came from 11 states, but nearly 80 percent of the 450 donors were from Bennington. The average gift was more than $1,200.