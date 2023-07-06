These plastic surgeons and staff are seeing 500 patients a week at their Pittsfield clinic. Now they're expanding to Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — The number of patients seen by two cosmetic surgeons at their Pittsfield practice has jumped to such a degree that they are opening another clinic in Great Barrington.

The new satellite clinic for Berkshire Cosmetic and Reconstructive Surgery Center, which will be located at 48 State Road, is still under construction, but might open its doors in September, said Dr. Basil M. Michaels, who founded the center in 1998.

Michaels said the existing South Street practice is now seeing 500 people a week for a variety of visits and checkups, something “that’s hard to believe with a population of 127,000 people. It’s expanded to unbelievable numbers.”

Many of the current patients are from South County and travel north to the center for services that range from plastic surgery and skin care treatments to skin cancer treatment and prevention.

The South County population has grown, Michaels noted, and he and his partner, Dr. George Csank, are expanding as a convenience for those patients. They also “don’t really have enough space” in their current practice.

The Pittsfield center has a clinic as well as two ambulatory operating rooms, a recovery room and an aesthetician who performs services like dermabrasion. Nurse practitioners and physicians’ assistants also do skin cancer checks, serving a critical need as the number of dermatologists has shrunk by more than half over the last 25 years, Michaels said.

The Great Barrington clinic also will provide those skin cancer checks, biopsies and “the full gamut” of cosmetic procedures — including Botox injections and fillers — but none that require general anesthesia.

Both Michaels and Csank are “Ivy League trained plastic surgeons,” the center’s website says. They both also teach clinical surgery at the University of Massachusetts, as well as to surgical residents and medical students.

Michaels said that since he arrived in the Berkshires in the mid-1990s, the number of dermatologists in the county has dropped, leaving just four part-time dermatologists and one who works full-time.

Recruiting and keeping doctors in rural Berkshire County is an ongoing problem that could worsen in future, according to the Massachusetts Medical Society, which tracks the situation.