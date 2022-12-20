Annie Minifie is closing her Great Barrington clothing store Byzantium after 43 years of business

GREAT BARRINGTON — Another longtime Railroad Street store is closing shop and liquidating, in part, due to the way pandemic forces changed the retail clothing business.

But also because its owner wants to put her energy into her art and other things — she’s a painter.

Annie Minifie, who opened the women’s clothing store Byzantium 43 years ago, said she will be out of her storefront near the top of Railroad Street by Jan. 31, and hopes to sell everything inside early in the month.

“I’m retiring,” Minifie said. “It’s not because of a lack of business. I’m very grateful. I’ve had such wonderful customers.”

She said she has agreed to keep quiet about what business will replace hers in that location, though she said there would likely be some renovations. Her landlord, Richard Stanley, also said the new tenants have asked him not to divulge their plans.

Byzantium has carried a wide range of clothing styles and sizes for women at a variety of prices. The store has had loyal customers and staff for decades, as multiple generations of families worked there, Minifie said.

“I am totally going to miss it, and my customers and people who’ve worked there for 25 years — another has worked there for 40 years,” she said.

Hers isn't the first shop on Railroad Street the pandemic forced to close. Others — like Byzantium's former neighbor, The Gifted Child, were nudged out by the crisis.

Longtime customers, she said, are now “wringing their hands” about where they’ll be able to find what Minifie offered, which bucked trends and served as quality staples that wouldn’t go out of style. One customer, Nicki Wilson, wrote in a letter to the editor that the news of the store's closing made her feel "gut-punched," given all the occasions she had shopped there for.

“I’ve dressed them for their weddings and then for their daughters',” Minifie said. “There’s the aesthetic dimension of choosing clothing and realizing that you’re dressing your customers and not dressing yourself. I had to think about all the different shapes of all the different women.”

“I’ve been very, very happy,” Minifie said. “But I had to stop.”

The pandemic accelerated the exit she was planning. The crisis changed the clothing industry as well as people’s buying habits given the curbing of events and working in offices.

Her work got harder.

“The business has gotten more complicated,” Minifie said.

She didn’t want to put the store up for sale and be left with a few years of consulting.

Minifie, who lives in Washington, moved to the Berkshires from New York City with her husband. While living in the city she was a film editor and a model.

Now she has house projects and volunteering she’s keen to do. She’s had to take care of her late mother’s affairs, and she wants to go “deep into painting.” She’s also a photographer.

“The sand, as they say, is running out of the glass and I need the next 20 years to do what I want to do,” she said.