Family to lease former Flying Church Coffee cottage in Great Barrington for new food venture, 'Carly's Angels'

GREAT BARRINGTON — A mother and her two sons are leasing the former Flying Church Coffee cottage on Main Street and plan to continue to serve coffee and smoothies but will also add "light fare" including salads to the menu.
Carla Blades told the Select Board on Monday that she and her sons, Gavin and Sebastian Blades, will open "Carly's Angels" at the site and provide some indoor seating, keeping hours of 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.
"Local, clean good food," Blades said of what she plans to offer. "Very simple." As a baker, she'll also provide baked goods, she added.
The board approved her license to operate.
Blades had previously co-created the Botanica coffee shop and restaurant on Railroad Street in 2017, and had renovated that space, which now is home to Twoflower.
Flying Church Coffee founder Paul Joffe said last month that he wants to buy a boat and sail around the world. He'll continue to own and lease both the cottage and spaces in the entire Flying Church building — so named for the renovated church that Joffe lifted up on stilts to make space for a lower retail level.
When he announced his departure, he said he received an influx of interest to lease the coffee cottage. Joffe began creating the takeout-only coffee shop before the pandemic.