Want to run a coffee shop in Great Barrington? Paul Joffe is closing the roadside Flying Church Coffee and looking for renters

Flying Church Coffee in Great Barrington is for rent. Owner Paul Joffe is moving on.

GREAT BARRINGTON — Paul Joffe worked hard his entire life and traveled very little. 

But he is determined to reverse that and very soon.

Joffe is closing the bright yellow roadside Flying Church Coffee gazebo that he built from scratch, selling his New Marlborough property, buying a boat and setting sail.

“I just want to sail around the world,” said Joffe, 61. “It’s a dream.”

Fear not for the end of coffee in what is otherwise an espresso desert north of Rubiners alley. Fear not for the end of the breakfast sandwiches and smoothies.

They just might not be Joffe’s — the place is for rent. And nearly a dozen prospective tenants have contacted him since he posted to Facebook on Sunday about his closing this summer.

Joffe’s departure, however, might leave the town wanting for Joffe’s community spirit and brand of humor. His logo shows angel wings flapping on holy trinity steam rising from a cup. He also took possession, at some point, of the giant "Creepy Santa" that had changed hands a number of times. Joffe stored it in his cow pasture for a time.

Joffe built the little yellow takeout-only shop in 2019 just before the pandemic hit. He had already finished redeveloping the Flying Church, so named by locals when Joffe jacked the historic former United Methodist Church off Main Street up on steel stilts to create a lower retail level.

That’s where the Pixie Boulangerie bakery and Stephen Donaldson Photography are now located. The offices upstairs are occupied, and the entire building is about 90 percent full.

The one stubborn vacancy is in the heart of the church — a 5,000-square-foot space designed for a restaurant or music venue or both.

It was his 20th historic renovation project, most of which were in New York.

His interest in coffee had drove him into roasting, then to learn more about the trade in Seattle. His shop was the first  business of his in any of his development projects.

“The coffee shop was special,” he said, though his spirit is casting him in a new direction. “I want to finally retire.”

He put his home, a historic building and former school on 340 acres, on the market. When it sells, he’ll buy a sailboat and likely take some lessons since, he said, “I don’t even know how to sail.”

Heather Bellow can be reached at hbellow@berkshireeagle.com or 413-329-6871. 

