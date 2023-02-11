Find fresh flowers, herbs and handmade tinctures at Green Branch Urban Farm Apothecary & Provisions in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Before they ever met, Sarah Brown and Leland Kent both worked at the same Pittsfield flower shop owned by Sarah’s late sister.
Now the couple’s love of flowers, herbs and their handmade creations like tinctures and salves has led them to open their own shop on Main Street next to the town’s Housatonic River Walk.
“It’s a great little spot,” Brown said.
It’s also a love story in more ways than one.
The couple first opened Green Branch Urban Farm Apothecary & Provisions on Valentine’s Day last year, then closed to continue renovations until Mother’s Day.
They have been growing and making various herbal products for Green Branch since 2016 and selling them from their home in Housatonic.
“We grow our own herbs or we forage,” Kent said.
Some customers still pick up products from the couple's Housatonic home.
Brown and Kent are both Berkshire County natives who say gardening runs in their blood.
Bridget Brown, the owner of Pittsfield’s Berkshire Flower Co. — who died in 2018 — was Sarah’s sister. Sarah and Leland learned after they had met that they both had once worked at Bridget’s Pittsfield shop.
Fast forward, and the couple “stumbled across” this Main Street Victorian, Sarah said.
They gutted part of the lower level, restored the wood floors and installed the cabinets that harken to a 19th century apothecary.
They sell their homemade herbal tinctures and oils as well as products for digestion and skin care. They also offer some from other small companies near and far.
They are continuing to expand their offerings, and those include fresh flowers, potted plants, Mexican-made planters — “The Original PotHead — as well as sage bundles and palo santo wood for uses that include smudging out evil spirits.
Soon the large glass jars behind the counter will be filled with bulk herbs and teas, Brown noted. They also sell antique glassware and vintage ceramics.
“We’re building it all out,” she said. “We’re continuing to evolve.”
The couple buys fresh-cut flowers and plants from nearby growers like Anna Mack at Wild and Cultivated in Sheffield and Great Barrington-based Naomi Blumenthal.
They also head down to the flower market in New York City.
A vase of Protea, considered the national flower of South Africa, graced a table this week.
In the glass-front fridge sat roses in shades of red, lavender and peach.
Set designers and interior decorators are attuned to what’s happening here. Some are coming for various arrangements and other items, Brown said. One customer started getting a weekly flower delivery.
And, yes, even though the shop isn’t usually open on Mondays and Tuesdays, they’ll be open on those days — just next week.
For love’s sake.