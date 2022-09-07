Great Barrington opens ARPA applications to local nonprofits

GREAT BARRINGTON — The town of Great Barrington has opened the application process for local nonprofits seeking grants from American Rescue Plan Act funds received by the town.
The town received $2,075,908 in ARPA funds to mitigate the economic impacts of COVID-19 on households in Great Barrington. In April, the town earmarked $850,000 to organizations supporting housing-related assistance.
The town will now distribute another portion of the ARPA funds to Great Barrington-based nonprofits serving low- and moderate-income households, households that experienced unemployment, and households that experienced food or housing insecurity.
Eligible nonprofits are those providing housing and housing assistance (including rent, mortgage and utility assistance), food/food assistance, health care, transportation-related assistance, and employment and job training assistance.
The application form can be downloaded from the town manager’s page of the town website, townofgb.org. Proposals are due by 4 p.m. Sept. 30 via email. Funding awards will be made by the town manager in accordance with ARPA priorities approved by the Selectboard.
ARPA grant funds are eligible for expenses incurred between July 1, 2022, and Dec. 31, 2024. All funds incurred by that deadline must be expended by Dec. 31, 2026.